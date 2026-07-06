Argentina vs. Egypt: How to watch, stream World Cup Round of 16

Lionel Messi and Argentina continue their title defense at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday with a Round of 16 clash against Egypt in Atlanta.

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The winner advances to the quarterfinals on July 11 in Kansas City vs. Switzerland or Colombia, while the loser's tournament is over.

Fellow Inter Miami CF superstar Rodrigo De Paul also featured for La Albiceleste, who got a crucial goal from Manchester United's Lisandro Martínez to continue their quest to become the first back-to-back World Cup champions since Brazil (1958, '62).

Messi broke the ice in the 29th minute to continue a historic summer in which he's reached an all-time best 20 career World Cup goals while scoring in a tournament-record eight straight games.

Argentina advanced to the Round of 16 by the skin of their teeth, surviving a serious scare from Cape Verde to escape Miami Stadium with a 3-2 extra-time victory .

FIFA World Ranking: 29

29 Confederation: CAF (Africa)

CAF (Africa) Round of 32: PK win vs. Australia

Egypt are coming off an exhausting Round of 32 challenge of their own, defeating Australia 4-2 on penalties after playing to a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes.

Eman Ashour scored his second goal of the tournament during regulation time, and the Pharaohs went a perfect four-for-four in the PK shootout to win their first-ever World Cup knockout stage game.