Cucho Hernández credits Columbus Crew stint for World Cup success

Columbus Crew fans watching opening night of Group K action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup couldn’t help but feel proudly nostalgic: club legend Cucho Hernández, MVP of their MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024 title runs, was starring with Colombia on the global stage.

“It was incredible what happened because of the play, the assist.”

“This World Cup is all about social media. We’re in a World Cup where everything is on social media,” he told MLS en Español’s 'Desde el ‘96' . “You look at your phone, and you’re getting notifications all week.

It didn’t take long for Cucho’s highlight-reel moment to go viral.

Coming off the bench late in the second half, Cucho won a hard-fought challenge near the sideline and lifted a perfect ball for Jáminton Campaz's header to seal a 3-1 opening win over Uzbekistan at Mexico City Stadium.

Now that's how you end a night of FIFA World Cup action 🔥 Colombia with a beauty to seal it pic.twitter.com/HBeFVWA6QW

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Cucho’s big moment served as the latest career highlight for the Real Betis striker, many of which were achieved during his iconic two-and-a-half-season run in Columbus.

A club-record signing from English Championship side Watford FC in June 2022, Cucho earned two MLS Best XI selections (2023, ’24) while leading Columbus to MLS Cup and Leagues Cup glory during the club’s golden years under former head coach Wilfried Nancy.

“For a lot of people, I was taking a step back. Not for me. For me, it was a boost. A boost for my career, my life,” Cucho said. “I was very happy in Columbus.”

Cucho’s stint with the Crew brought him back into Colombia’s national team picture, a situation he took full advantage of to make manager Néstor Lorenzo’s 26-player World Cup roster.

“It was a very big influence, honestly. It influenced almost everything,” he said of his MLS experience. “As I said earlier, my goal was to come and do the best job I could. And my expectations were surpassed when I got here; it was much better than I thought it would be.”

In February 2025, Real Betis came calling with a transfer offer that neither Cucho nor the Crew could refuse. He ultimately joined the LaLiga side for a reported $16 million transfer fee.