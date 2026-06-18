Alphonso Davies available as Canada seek historic World Cup win

“I know this is a football town. Vancouver, we've seen it many times before, and we expect this place to be rocking with red everywhere… These guys will be ready to perform.”

“Every moment and every point matters, and we're focused on that. We're not trying to be overly magnanimous; we're just focused on the match,” head coach Jesse Marsch said on Wednesday.

In Vancouver, the CanMNT can win the country’s first World Cup game after claiming a historic point in Toronto via last week's 1-1 draw vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

None of them measure up to the stakes of Thursday’s Group B clash with Qatar (6 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FS1, Telemundo).

What if Alphonso Davies scored the penalty kick against Belgium during the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar? What if things had gone differently in qualifying during the team’s 36-year absence? There have been plenty of opportunities to take a big step.

Davies last represented Canada in March 2025, nearly 15 months ago. The face of the program has notched 15 goals in 58 international appearances.

“Alphonso is looking really good, so it's just a matter of, 'okay, what kind of game is it? What kind of moment is it? And how do we feel he can contribute?'"

“We'll see how the match goes, and then make a decision on how we would choose to use him,” Marsch said.

In July 2016, a 15-year-old Davies made his MLS debut with the Whitecaps in the same building. On Thursday, he could represent his country at a World Cup, which he helped land with an impassioned speech in 2018.

The Canadian captain has been sidelined since early May after suffering a hamstring strain while playing for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Now, he’s available for selection after uncertainty surrounded his status earlier this week.

If there’s one cheer that may be louder than the rest, it could come for Davies, who starred with Vancouver Whitecaps FC as a homegrown player from 2016-18 before a big-money move to the German Bundesliga.

Jesse Marsch says that Alphonso Davies will be available for selection tomorrow. "He's been in training this week, and he'll be available tomorrow." Doesn't sound like he'd start. #CanMNT pic.twitter.com/vioJLVdJPc

World Cup rhythm

With Canada's next two World Cup games in Vancouver, they've been able to settle and move beyond the circus that typically follows the lead-up to a World Cup.

Players get to sleep in the same bed, go for familiar walks, and adapt to the media routines and demands of playing in a home World Cup, even if they may be less than the initial buildup.

Marsch says it brings a sense of “calm” to this week, a feeling echoed by his players, but an odd one, considering what’s at stake when the team faces Qatar in front of over 52,000 fans.

“Tournaments are funny since there's such a build-up period... you almost have that nervous energy going to the first game,” said defender Alistair Johnston.

“But once the first game goes, we're into the run of things... Now it’s the bright lights of the home World Cup and everything that comes with that, and it’s about ‘let's go out there, we know exactly what we need now, we need to go win a game against Qatar.’”

One thing the group is sure about, though, is their confidence in planning. Despite not being entirely pleased with the Bosnia performance, none of that has wavered – and getting a player like Davies back in the fold only improves things.

“There are more distractions, so we've tried to minimize that, but at the same time, it's really difficult to prepare for everything and the madness that surrounds what a World Cup is,” Marsch added.