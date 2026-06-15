2026 FIFA World Cup yellow card and suspension rules

During an international soccer tournament as big as the FIFA World Cup , availability is the best ability.

Let's take a closer look at the rules surrounding cards and suspensions at the 2026 World Cup:

Suspensions can play a key role at the World Cup, and the 2026 edition will be no different. But this year, there are a few updates to the suspension rules that fans should be aware of.

Having your best players on the field can be the difference when it comes to making a deep World Cup run.

Yellow card rules

If a player receives two yellow cards in the same match, they are shown a red card and sent off, forcing their team to finish the match with 10 players. The player is also automatically suspended for the next match.

Players can also be suspended after accumulating two yellow cards across separate matches. Under previous World Cup rules, those cautions carried from the Group Stage into the knockout rounds until the quarterfinals.

Now, thanks to the expanded 48-team format, FIFA have updated that rule. Following the Group Stage, all yellow cards will be reset, and then reset again after the quarterfinals.