2026 FIFA World Cup tiebreakers: How can teams advance to the knockout rounds?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has expanded to 48 nations, creating a brand new qualification structure for the knockout phase.

Let's take a look at all of the group stage tiebreakers:

So, how is third-place advancement determined? And what happens if teams are tied on points at the end of the group stage?

In the updated format, the top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the Round of 32.

If two or more teams finish equal on group-stage points, the order of the tiebreakers below determines who finishes on top:

In turn, two or more teams may be tied on points at the end of the three-game group stage, requiring tiebreakers to determine final positioning.

In the group stage, teams are awarded three points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss.

The criteria for those eight spots are:

In addition to the top two finishers in each group, the top eight third-place finishers across all groups will advance to the knockout stage to complete the 32-team field.

What is new with 48 teams?

From 1998-2022, 32 teams participated in the World Cup, with the top two finishers in each four-team group reaching the knockout phase (Round of 16).

In 2026, the tournament expanded to 48 nations, adding another knockout round (Round of 32) with the top two finishers from each group as well as the eight best third-place teams advancing to the knockout phase.

Therefore, if a team reaches the World Cup final, they will now play a total of eight games: