2026 FIFA World Cup: Group D preview, what to know

Here's what awaits in Group D during the expanded 48-team tournament, which will unfold from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The top two teams from each group, as well as the top eight third-place finishers, advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

Group D at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature host nation USA, Australia, Paraguay and Türkiye.

FIFA World Ranking: 16th

16th How they qualified: Auto-qualified as host nation

Auto-qualified as host nation Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino

Key players

Christian Pulisic: Already one of the USMNT's all-time greats, Pulisic has thrived for Italian giants AC Milan over the last three seasons, with 42g/27a in 134 appearances.

Already one of the USMNT's all-time greats, Pulisic has thrived for Italian giants AC Milan over the last three seasons, with 42g/27a in 134 appearances. Weston McKennie: McKennie has spent the last six seasons with Italian powerhouse Juventus, making 230 appearances. He's coming off his best professional season (9g/8a).

McKennie has spent the last six seasons with Italian powerhouse Juventus, making 230 appearances. He's coming off his best professional season (9g/8a). Tyler Adams: A hard-nosed center midfielder, Adams currently plies his trade with English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth. He also spent time with Leeds United and Germany's RB Leipzig, after breaking out with Red Bull New York.

A hard-nosed center midfielder, Adams currently plies his trade with English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth. He also spent time with Leeds United and Germany's RB Leipzig, after breaking out with Red Bull New York. Chris Richards: A product of the FC Dallas academy, Richards began his professional career with Bayern Munich before joining English Premier League side Crystal Palace. He's become a staple in their backline and has won the FA Cup and UEFA Conference League titles in the last two seasons.

A product of the FC Dallas academy, Richards began his professional career with Bayern Munich before joining English Premier League side Crystal Palace. He's become a staple in their backline and has won the FA Cup and UEFA Conference League titles in the last two seasons. Folarin Balogun: Balogun looks set to lead the line for the USMNT this summer. He's produced 31g/13a for French giants AS Monaco over the past three seasons, after progressing through the Arsenal academy.

World Cup history

The United States will be making their 12th World Cup appearance and will host the tournament for the second time (1994).

The USMNT's best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 edition, where they finished in third; their best result of the modern era was a quarterfinal finish in 2002.

Expectations

The USMNT will enter Group D play as the likely favorites. With this group of players often labeled the "Golden Generation", can they make their way to a similar finish to 2002?