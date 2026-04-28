Clash of titans: LAFC battle Toluca in Champions Cup semis

LAFC arguably couldn't have drawn a tougher opponent for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals.
They'll battle Mexican powerhouse Toluca FC in the continental tournament, starting with Wednesday's Leg 1 showdown at BMO Stadium (10:30 pm ET | FS1, TUDN).
The aggregate winner will be decided on May 6 at Estadio Nemesio Díez, home of the back-to-back LIGA MX champions. And as San Diego FC and LA Galaxy learned in previous rounds, losing by a combined 13-5 aggregate score against Antonio Mohamed's side, the Diablos Rojos can score in bunches.
"I think tomorrow’s game will be intense," LAFC head coach Marc Dos Santos said in Spanish at Tuesday's matchday-1 press conference. "High-intensity, with strong transitions. But the game at Toluca will be different. The altitude is different. I think they’re undefeated in 20 straight games at home, or something like that.
"They’re a very difficult adversary in Toluca. So for us it’s very important to try to win tomorrow and go to Toluca with a good result. Or keep it close tomorrow to leave everything open at Toluca.”
Bouanga out
LAFC will play Leg 1 without superstar forward Denis Bouanga due to yellow card accumulation. While that creates a void in the attack, Dos Santos believes they're equipped to withstand the absence.
Son Heung-Min has recorded 2g/4a during this tournament run, in addition to his MLS-best seven assists. And the South Korean superstar was rested for last weekend's 1-0 win at Minnesota United FC, mindful of this CCC test.
Meanwhile, rising Venezuelan attacker David Martínez has four goals in six CCC games. That includes a series-winning golazo in the Round of 16 vs. Costa Rican side Alajuelense, and a spectacular brace against 2025 CCC champions Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals.
“We know Denis is one of the most important game-changers we have in attack, but we have other players who can get the job done," Martínez said on Tuesday.
"We know it’s going to be tough since he helps us so much; he gives so much to the team. But we have good players and we’re going to do our best."
Major test
One major challenge for LAFC? Keeping star striker Paulinho under wraps.
The Portuguese international has been sensational for Toluca since arriving from Sporting CP in 2024, accumulating three LIGA MX Golden Boots and 59 goals in 84 matches across all competitions.
"Incredible signing, very, very good in the box," Dos Santos said of Paulinho. "Works hard, a very good player.
"But Toluca is a team with a lot of good players, and we're aware that once you get to the final four of Concacaf, or any international experience – the Asian Champions League, UEFA Champions League, Concacaf – once you're in the final four, every opponent has a lot of quality."
It all begins Wednesday night, and the Black & Gold hope to set the tone.
"We know who Toluca are," said Martínez. "We know they're a good team. But we also have good players and we know we can fight them."