Clash of titans: LAFC battle Toluca in Champions Cup semis

"They’re a very difficult adversary in Toluca. So for us it’s very important to try to win tomorrow and go to Toluca with a good result. Or keep it close tomorrow to leave everything open at Toluca.”

"I think tomorrow’s game will be intense," LAFC head coach Marc Dos Santos said in Spanish at Tuesday's matchday-1 press conference. "High-intensity, with strong transitions. But the game at Toluca will be different. The altitude is different. I think they’re undefeated in 20 straight games at home, or something like that.

The aggregate winner will be decided on May 6 at Estadio Nemesio Díez, home of the back-to-back LIGA MX champions. And as San Diego FC and LA Galaxy learned in previous rounds, losing by a combined 13-5 aggregate score against Antonio Mohamed's side, the Diablos Rojos can score in bunches.

They'll battle Mexican powerhouse Toluca FC in the continental tournament, starting with Wednesday's Leg 1 showdown at BMO Stadium (10:30 pm ET | FS1, TUDN).

Bouanga out

LAFC will play Leg 1 without superstar forward Denis Bouanga due to yellow card accumulation. While that creates a void in the attack, Dos Santos believes they're equipped to withstand the absence.

Son Heung-Min has recorded 2g/4a during this tournament run, in addition to his MLS-best seven assists. And the South Korean superstar was rested for last weekend's 1-0 win at Minnesota United FC, mindful of this CCC test.

Meanwhile, rising Venezuelan attacker David Martínez has four goals in six CCC games. That includes a series-winning golazo in the Round of 16 vs. Costa Rican side Alajuelense, and a spectacular brace against 2025 CCC champions Cruz Azul in the quarterfinals.

“We know Denis is one of the most important game-changers we have in attack, but we have other players who can get the job done," Martínez said on Tuesday.