LAFC vs. Toluca: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

LAFC host Mexican powerhouse Deportivo Toluca on Wednesday night for Leg 1 of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series.

In addition to prize money, the prestigious continental tournament grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Leg 2 is scheduled for May 6 at Estadio Nemesio Díez, with the aggregate winner qualifying for the single-match CCC final on May 30. Nashville SC and Tigres UANL (Mexico) meet in the other semifinal series.

Round One: 7-1 aggregate vs. Real España (Honduras)

7-1 aggregate vs. Real España (Honduras) Round of 16: 3-2 aggregate vs. LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica)

3-2 aggregate vs. LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Quarterfinal: 4-1 aggregate vs. Cruz Azul (Mexico)

In their ninth season as a club, LAFC are on the verge of making their third CCC title match.

After previously reaching the tournament final in 2020 (under Bob Bradley) and 2023 (under Steve Cherundolo), the Black & Gold hope to return to hallowed ground in their first season under head coach Marc Dos Santos.

LAFC will contend with Denis Bouanga being suspended for this Leg 1 meeting due to card accumulation. That puts an increased spotlight on Son Heung-Min and David Martínez to lead the attack, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remains in fantastic form.