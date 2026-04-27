LAFC vs. Toluca: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

LAFC host Mexican powerhouse Deportivo Toluca on Wednesday night for Leg 1 of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Wednesday, April 29 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
Leg 2 is scheduled for May 6 at Estadio Nemesio Díez, with the aggregate winner qualifying for the single-match CCC final on May 30. Nashville SC and Tigres UANL (Mexico) meet in the other semifinal series.
In addition to prize money, the prestigious continental tournament grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
- Round One: 7-1 aggregate vs. Real España (Honduras)
- Round of 16: 3-2 aggregate vs. LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
- Quarterfinal: 4-1 aggregate vs. Cruz Azul (Mexico)
In their ninth season as a club, LAFC are on the verge of making their third CCC title match.
After previously reaching the tournament final in 2020 (under Bob Bradley) and 2023 (under Steve Cherundolo), the Black & Gold hope to return to hallowed ground in their first season under head coach Marc Dos Santos.
LAFC will contend with Denis Bouanga being suspended for this Leg 1 meeting due to card accumulation. That puts an increased spotlight on Son Heung-Min and David Martínez to lead the attack, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris remains in fantastic form.
The Black & Gold recently got center back Aaron Long and midfielder Stephen Eustáquio back from injury as well.
- Round One: Bye
- Round of 16: 6-3 aggregate vs. San Diego FC
- Quarterfinal: 7-2 aggregate vs. LA Galaxy
After cruising past SoCal opponents in the previous two rounds, Toluca aim to dispatch a third MLS club in the semifinals.
The two-time CCC champions (1968, 2003) are also looking to return to the tournament final for the first time since 2014.
Portuguese striker Paulinho co-leads the CCC Golden Boot race with six goals, and Mexican internationals Alexis Vega and Jesús Gallardo add to the attack.
Entering this series, the back-to-back LIGA MX champions are fifth in the Clausura table.