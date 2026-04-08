David Martínez brace powers LAFC to Champions Cup rout of Cruz Azul

A brace from David Martínez and a goal from Son Heung-Min delivered LAFC a 3-0 aggregate lead following Tuesday's Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals Leg 1 against Cruz Azul at BMO Stadium.

The Black & Gold will take the three-goal cushion into the series finale, which will be played at Estadio Cuauhtémoc on April 14. The winner advances to the semifinals, where they'll take on either LA Galaxy or Toluca FC.

The visitors controlled play early, but Son opened the floodgates for LAFC with an opener right on the half-hour mark, finishing off a cross from Mathieu Choinière.