David Martínez brace powers LAFC to Champions Cup rout of Cruz Azul

A brace from David Martínez and a goal from Son Heung-Min delivered LAFC a 3-0 aggregate lead following Tuesday's Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals Leg 1 against Cruz Azul at BMO Stadium.
The Black & Gold will take the three-goal cushion into the series finale, which will be played at Estadio Cuauhtémoc on April 14. The winner advances to the semifinals, where they'll take on either LA Galaxy or Toluca FC.
The visitors controlled play early, but Son opened the floodgates for LAFC with an opener right on the half-hour mark, finishing off a cross from Mathieu Choinière.
Martínez then took over with a pair of goals, first striking in the 39th minute to double the lead. The 20-year-old rising Venezuelan international added a second with a stellar individual run and finish in the 58th minute. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made four saves to help preserve a clean sheet.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: LAFC couldn't have dreamed up a better start in their bid to dethrone the reigning CCC title-winners, finding the net three times and, critically, also holding Cruz Azul without a road goal. That leaves them in prime position to clinch a semifinal berth with a professional performance in Leg 2, though history suggests that's easier said than done.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Martínez has scored some spectacular goals already for LAFC, but his second goal of this match was one of his finest works yet.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Son was everywhere throughout the match, particularly in the first half when he struck for the opener that gave the hosts all the momentum.
Next Up
- LAFC: Saturday, April 11 at Portland Timbers | 4:30 pm ET (Apple TV, FOX) | MLS regular season
- CAZ: Saturday, April 11 at Club América | 11:05 pm ET | LIGA MX Clausura