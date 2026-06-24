Rosters for 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate

MLS NEXT has announced player selections, details and broadcast information for the 2026 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.
The annual match will showcase North America's top young players in an East vs. West format. The 44 players were selected following the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 MLS NEXT Cup.
To be eligible for selection, players must have been born between 2009-11 and have competed in either the MLS NEXT regular season or in at least one of MLS NEXT’s premier events – MLS NEXT Fest, MLS NEXT Flex presented by Allstate, Generation adidas Cup, or MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.
MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
- WHEN: Monday, July 27 | 7:30 pm ET
- WHERE: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex | Matthews, North Carolina
- WATCH: Streaming live on MLSsoccer.com and MLS's YouTube channel
- Free to attend: Fans may register for free tickets by clicking here.
EAST
- David Ilevbare - Atlanta United (2010)
- Seyi Fakiyesi - Atlanta United (2010)
- Amadou Han - Cedar Stars Academy - Bergen (2008)
- Daniel Brown - Charlotte FC (2011)
- Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz - Charlotte FC (2010)
- Christopher Morales - Chicago Fire FC (2010)
- Connor Dale - FC Cincinnati (2010)
- Dominick Lester - FC Cincinnati (2010)
- Jamil Danjiji - Columbus Crew (2010)
- Myles Johnson - Columbus Crew (2010)
- Oscar Avilez - D.C. United (2010)
- Marcellus Singleton II - Metropolitan Oval Academy (2010)
- Levi Williams - Inter Miami CF (2010)
- William Karras - CF Montréal (2010)
- Liam Stribling - Nashville SC (2010)
- Logan Azar - New England Revolution (2010)
- Jacob Bradley - Red Bull New York (2010)
- Dylan Lawlor - New York City FC (2010)
- Caleb Trombino - Orlando City (2009)
- Abdoulaye Diop - Philadelphia Union (2010)
- Sammy Gallego - Philadelphia Union (2010)
- Niko Brodar - Toronto FC (2010)
WEST
- Clayton Glynn - Austin FC (2010)
- Ezra Van Cleave - Barça Residency Academy (2010)
- Greyson Codjoe - Colorado Rapids (2010)
- Benjamin Flowers - FC Dallas (2011)
- Brogan Fitzsimmons - Houston Dynamo FC (2010)
- Matthew Arana - Houston Dynamo FC (2010)
- Luca Antongirolami - Sporting Kansas City (2010)
- Alessio Benedetti - LA Galaxy (2010)
- Jaiden Paz - LA Galaxy (2010)
- Abraham Prado - LAFC (2010)
- Benjamin Failla - LAFC (2009)
- Max Harwood - Minnesota United FC (2010)
- Kellen Tamblyn - Portland Timbers (2010)
- Easton Wilson - Real Salt Lake (2010)
- Kellen Poll - Real Salt Lake (2010)
- Rocky Rommel - San Jose Earthquakes (2010)
- Basil Kuprishov - Seattle Sounders FC (2010)
- Christopher Batiz - Seattle Sounders FC (2011)
- Blake Wilson - St. Louis CITY SC (2010)
- Drew Dowling - St. Louis CITY SC (2010)
- Daniel Carmona - Total Football Academy (2010)
- Manav Badwal - Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2010)
Coaches
The East All-Stars will be led by Charlotte FC U18 head coach Jordan Melia, who guided the U18 squad to a runner-up finish in their conference during the 2025–26 regular season.
The West All-Stars will be coached by Seattle Sounders FC U15 head coach Ethan O’Neill and Seattle Sounders FC U16 head coach Matt Dorman, who each joined the club's academy in 2024.