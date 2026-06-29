Mbekezeli Mbokazi's profile surges with breakout World Cup

Mbekezeli Mbokazi arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with South Africa as a relative unknown on the world stage. He left as one of the tournament's breakout stars.

Chief among those clearances was a stunning 65th-minute intervention that kept the game scoreless.

Despite the loss, Mbokazi stole the defensive spotlight at Los Angeles Stadium with a 91% pass accuracy, six ground duels won, three recoveries, two tackles, an interception, and five clearances.

Perhaps his most impressive display came in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Canada.

Chicago Fire FC 's U22 Initiative center back was a revelation during Bafana Bafana's historic run to the Round of 32, putting together four straight lights-out performances.

World Cup sensation

While LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio eventually struck a second-half stoppage-time winner for Canada, Mbokazi and Bafana Bafana exited the tournament with their heads held high.

South Africa reached the World Cup knockouts for the first time in program history, eliminating superstar Son Heung-Min and South Korea in the group stage to finish second in Group B.

Mbokazi was at the center of it all, showing elite-level defensive instincts and physicality. And he did it at the tender age of 20.

"We know Mbokazi is a very good player. He's young, he makes progression – I see him now, and I see him nearly one year ago, I think he becomes better and better," South Africa head coach Hugo Broos said on the eve of Sunday's match.