2026 MLS All-Star Game

LIGA MX unveils first 14 players for 2026 MLS All-Star Game

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MLSsoccer staff

LIGA MX has announced their first 14 players who will participate in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, set for July 29 at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV).

These LIGA MX All-Stars were selected via the Balon de Oro, LIGA MX’s awards ceremony that takes place after the conclusion of both the Apertura and Clausura seasons.

2026 MLS All-Star Game tickets

GOALKEEPERS (2)

  • Nahuel Guzmán - Tigres UANL
  • Keylor Navas - Pumas UNAM

DEFENDERS (3)

  • Jesús Gallardo - Toluca FC 
  • Bryan González - Chivas Guadalajara
  • Federico Pereira - Toluca FC

MIDFIELDERS (7)

  • Kevin Castañeda - Club Tijuana
  • Nicolás Castro - Toluca FC
  • Fernando Gorriarán - Tigres UANL
  • Brian Gutiérrez - Chivas Guadalajara
  • Erik Lira - Cruz Azul
  • Marcel Ruiz - Toluca FC
  • Santiago Sandoval - Chivas Guadalajara

FORWARDS (2)

  • Armando González - Chivas Guadalajara
  • João Pedro - Atlético de San Luis

Roster highlights

The current lineup includes former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, as well as LIGA MX Golden Boot winner João Pedro.

Jesús Gallardo, Erik Lira, Brian Gutiérrez and Armando González are representing Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gutiérrez, one of two Rookie selections alongside Santiago Sandoval, is a Chicago Fire FC homegrown product.

Fresh off winning the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, Toluca have a joint-high four representatives alongside Chivas.

Rivalry resumes

This will be the fifth MLS All-Star Game meeting between the best from MLS and LIGA MX. 

MLS holds an all-time 3-1 advantage in the summertime showcase, including last year's 3-1 triumph in Austin, Texas.

The complete 2026 LIGA MX All-Star roster and head coach will be announced at a later date.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

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