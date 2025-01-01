MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration
Join us for our free two-night event, Soccer Celebration, featuring interactive fan zones, player appearances, and more - including the 6th annual Beats, Cleats, and Eats featuring a performance by Grouplove!
MLS All-Star Day of Service invites local fans and All-Star guests to roll up their sleeves and protect what makes the city special – its vibrant green spaces and iconic waterways.
Celebrate the week in style and shop official All-Star merchandise including jerseys, t-shirts, hats, scarves & more.
Soccer’s future stars from the U.S. and Canada will face off in an East vs. West All-Star matchup.
The 2025 MLS All-Star Community Day presented by POWERADE will celebrate the power of youth leadership and community.
Watch the stars shine as ten players each from MLS and LIGA MX compete in a thrilling skills competition across five unique challenges.
North America’s biggest soccer event arrives in Austin as MLS All-Stars take on the best from Mexico’s top soccer league, LIGA MX.
The 2025 Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game, presented by MLS and Coca-Cola, will feature East and West All-Star teams comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners).