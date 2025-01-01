- When: Monday, July 21
- Where: Parmer Field at St. David’s Performance Center, 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd., Austin, TX 78753
- Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Admission: Free and open to the public; Register for tickets here.
- Watch: COMING SOON
Soccer’s future stars from the U.S. and Canada will face off in an East vs. West All-Star matchup as 44 of the best youth players in North America will compete against one another at Parmer Field on Monday night. The match will also stream live on MLS’ YouTube channel.