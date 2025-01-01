  • When: Monday, July 21
  • Where: Parmer Field at St. David’s Performance Center, 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd., Austin, TX 78753
  • Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Admission: Free and open to the public; Register for tickets here.
  • Watch: COMING SOON

Soccer’s future stars from the U.S. and Canada will face off in an East vs. West All-Star matchup as 44 of the best youth players in North America will compete against one another at Parmer Field on Monday night. The match will also stream live on MLS’ YouTube channel.

Stay in the Game – Right from Your Inbox

Be in the know on everything MLS All-Star Austin, plus our top stories, offers, and more.

By checking this box, I hereby consent to receive additional information from Major League Soccer, its Clubs, Soccer United Marketing and each of their respective affiliates and marketing partners and I agree to the MLSSoccer.com Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.
Event Guide

Event Guide

Stay in the know all week long — our official 2025 MLS All-Star event guide has everything from Soccer Celebration and on-site retail to the top fan events you won’t want to miss in Austin.