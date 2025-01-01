ILYSM at Jo's Coffee

The simple red text on the mint green wall on the side of Jo’s Coffee on South Congress has generated attention from locals and tourists alike since it first appeared in 2010.Today, it serves as a popular backdrop for pictures, many of them appearing on Instagram. The hashtag #iloveyousomuchaustin directs you to thousands of images taken in front of the simple mural. The mural is meant to celebrate every kind of love.