- When:
- Saturday, July 19
- Sunday, July 20
- Monday, July 21
- Tuesday, July 22
- Wednesday, July 23
- Where: Jo’s Coffee - 1300 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78704
- Time: 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM CT
- Admission: Open to the public
Visit the 2025 MLS All-Star mural takeover at the famous Jo's Coffee location featuring the "I Love You So Much" wall on South Congress Ave. This location has become an iconic landmark in Austin. Check out the artwork done by local artist Nathan Walker.
ILYSM at Jo's Coffee
The simple red text on the mint green wall on the side of Jo’s Coffee on South Congress has generated attention from locals and tourists alike since it first appeared in 2010.Today, it serves as a popular backdrop for pictures, many of them appearing on Instagram. The hashtag #iloveyousomuchaustin directs you to thousands of images taken in front of the simple mural. The mural is meant to celebrate every kind of love.
Mural Artist
Nathan Walker, residing in Austin, Texas, is a seasoned illustrator and designer with over 15 years of creative expertise in the design industry. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with a diverse range of prominent and emerging brands. Presently, Nathan serves as the Creative Lead at his independent design studio, where he dedicates his expertise to the art of storytelling and assisting brands in realizing their creative visions.
- IG: atpcdesign
- Website: alltheprettycolors.com