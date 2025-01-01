North America’s biggest soccer event arrives in Austin as MLS All-Stars take on the best from Mexico’s top soccer league, LIGA MX. This highly anticipated match will unite soccer fans from across the continent as a celebration of the sport’s energy, culture, and star power.

About KultureCity

MLS is partnering with KultureCity during All-Star Week to make events Sensory Inclusive™ by offering Sensory Bags that will be available at Q2 Stadium for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T as well as the MLS All-Star Game. KultureCity is the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to fighting for inclusion and acceptance of all individuals. KultureCity advocates for those with sensory needs such as autism and PTSD, just to name a few. KultureCity provides training and equipment to public and private spaces to create an inclusive experience for everyone to fight against social isolation.