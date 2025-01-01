  • When: Tuesday, July 22
  • Where: Q2 Stadium, 10414 Mc Kalla Pl., Austin, TX 78758
  • Time: 8:00 PM CT
  • Admission: Buy Tickets

Watch the stars shine as ten players each from MLS and LIGA MX compete in a thrilling skills competition across five unique challenges. The MLS All-Star Skills Challenge is a fan-favorite event that brings energy, creativity, and unforgettable moments to the pitch.

In partnership with KultureCity, MLS will be offering Sensory Bags for fans with sensory needs that can be picked up at Q2 Stadium.

About KultureCity
MLS is partnering with KultureCity during All-Star Week to make events Sensory Inclusive™ by offering Sensory Bags that will be available at Q2 Stadium for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T as well as the MLS All-Star Game. KultureCity is the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to fighting for inclusion and acceptance of all individuals. KultureCity advocates for those with sensory needs such as autism and PTSD, just to name a few. KultureCity provides training and equipment to public and private spaces to create an inclusive experience for everyone to fight against social isolation.

Event Guide

Stay in the know all week long — our official 2025 MLS All-Star event guide has everything from Soccer Celebration and on-site retail to the top fan events you won’t want to miss in Austin.