- When: Wednesday, July 23rd
- Where: Parmer Field at St. David's Performance Center-13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
- Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM CT
- Admission: Get tickets here
Leveraging the power of sport, MLS and Coca-Cola have teamed up to promote an environment of social inclusion. The Special Olympics Unified Sports East and West All-Star teams are comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners) teaming up to play a competitive match at the home of MLS NEXT PRO’s Austin FC II. The event is free and open to the public, showcasing the talents and abilities of Unified players.