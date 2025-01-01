Leveraging the power of sport, MLS and Coca-Cola have teamed up to promote an environment of social inclusion. The Special Olympics Unified Sports East and West All-Star teams are comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners) teaming up to play a competitive match at the home of MLS NEXT PRO’s Austin FC II. The event is free and open to the public, showcasing the talents and abilities of Unified players.