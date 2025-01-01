  • When: Wednesday, July 23rd
  • Where: Parmer Field at St. David's Performance Center-13000 Harris Ridge Blvd, Austin, TX 78753
  • Time: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM CT
  • Admission: Get tickets here
  • Watch: COMING SOON

Leveraging the power of sport, MLS and Coca-Cola have teamed up to promote an environment of social inclusion. The Special Olympics Unified Sports East and West All-Star teams are comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners) teaming up to play a competitive match at the home of MLS NEXT PRO’s Austin FC II. The event is free and open to the public, showcasing the talents and abilities of Unified players.

Event Guide

Stay in the know all week long — our official 2025 MLS All-Star event guide has everything from Soccer Celebration and on-site retail to the top fan events you won’t want to miss in Austin.