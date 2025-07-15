Major League Soccer Unveils Community Initiatives for  2025 MLS All-Star Week

Austin, TX (July 15, 2025) — Major League Soccer today announced a series of community-focused events and sustainability initiatives taking place throughout 2025 MLS All-Star Week, July 19-23. As part of its ongoing commitment to being a force for good and delivering a lasting impact in All-Star host cities, MLS and its partners are teaming up with local nonprofits and community leaders to invest in Austin’s people, neighborhoods, and environment.

In a city celebrated for its vibrant culture and green spaces, MLS All-Star Week will honor the spirit of Austin and the leadership of Austin FC community efforts including hands-on volunteer projects, youth leadership programs, and initiatives that champion inclusion and sustainability.

All information related to community initiatives throughout MLS All-Star Week can be found at mlssoccer.com/austin.

2025 MLS All-Star Week: Community and Sustainability Highlights

Huston-Tillotson Field Refurbishment

When: Friday, July 18 | 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM CT

Where: Huston-Tillotson University – 900 Chicon St., Austin, TX 78702

Admission: Private, invitation-only event

Details: Austin FC and Major League Soccer will come together to provide a legacy investment to the East Austin community through the refurbishment of the historic athletic field at Huston-Tillotson University, Austin’s oldest institution of higher learning. This revitalized space, located at a proud Historically Black College/University, will serve as a safe and welcoming environment for local youths and student-athletes to train and play.

MLS All-Star Day of Service

When: Saturday, July 19 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT

Where: Festival Beach Park – Degollado Pavilion Location – 1901 Jesse E. Segovia Street, Austin, TX 78702

Admission: Volunteer registration details can be found **here**.

Details: In partnership with The Trail Conservancy, TreeFolks, and Keep Austin Beautiful, MLS fans, All-Star guests, and local volunteers will come together to help clean and restore the trails and shoreline of Lady Bird Lake. This large-scale volunteer event reflects the league’s and Austin FC’s shared commitment to preserving Austin’s natural spaces and investing in a greener future for the community.

MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase presented by RBC Wealth Management

When: Monday, July 21 | 5:00 – 7:00 PM CT

Where: Antone’s, Downtown Austin – 305 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78701

Admission: Private, invitation-only event. Members of the public can view the event via livestream (a link will become available in the coming weeks).

Details: As part of MLS All-Star Week, Major League Soccer will honor the 2025 MLS Hometown Heroes—four Austin-area community leaders who exemplify innovation, resilience, and service. In partnership with Black Players for Change the MLS All-Star Hometown Heroes Showcase presented by RBC Wealth Management celebrates individuals making a lasting impact across education, youth empowerment, environmental stewardship, and community development.

The 2025 MLS Hometown Heroes include:

Fidel Campuzano Gonzalez, Co-Executive Director, Austin Youth River Watch

LaKissa Bright, Founder & Executive Director, Ladders for Leaders

Gabriela Kane Guardia, Executive Director, Latinitas

Bill Wallace, Founder & Executive Director, Tomorrow’s Promise Foundation

Ismael Guzmán has been named the 2025 Honorary Hero for founding East Austin Soccer

MLS All-Star Community Day presented by POWERADE

When: Tuesday, July 22 | 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT

Where: Rosewood Neighborhood Park – 2300 Rosewood Ave., Austin, TX 78702; Private, invitation-only event.

Admission: Private, invitation-only event

Details: MLS All-Star Community Day presented by POWERADE will spotlight the expansion of Austin FC’s Youth Leadership programs and mark the launch of VERDE Future: Leadership in Motion—a new 4ATX Foundation initiative that equips the next generation of leaders with tools, mentorship, and access to careers in sports. The event will feature giveaways, soccer clinics, and a 5v5 youth tournament, fostering leadership, mentorship, and opportunity in the East Austin community.

Special Olympics Unified Sports® MLS All-Star Game presented by Coca-Cola

When: Wednesday, July 23 | 9:00 – 11:00 AM CT

Where: Parmer Field at St. David’s Performance Center – 13000 Harris Ridge Blvd., Austin, TX 78753

Admission: Free and open to the public, for more information click HERE. Stream the match on YouTube.com/MLS.

Details: MLS, Coca-Cola and Special Olympics are proud to host the 2025 Special Olympics Unified Sports® MLS All-Star Game presented by Coca-Cola, bringing together Unified Sports East and West All-Star teams comprised of athletes with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and Unified Partners without intellectual disabilities. Entering its tenth iteration, this competitive 11 v. 11 match, coached by MLS Greats, embodies the spirit of inclusion and will feature custom adidas kits designed for the occasion.

Additionally, as part of the league’s commitment to creating inclusive environments, MLS is also partnering with KultureCity to provide sensory bags at Q2 Stadium for fans at the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T as well as the MLS All-Star Game. KultureCity is the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to fighting for inclusion and acceptance of all individuals and advocates for those with sensory needs such as autism and PTSD. KultureCity also provides training and equipment to public and private spaces to create an inclusive experience for everyone to fight against social isolation.

Additional Sustainability Initiatives

Supporting waste reduction, responsible food practices, protecting Green Spaces and sustainable reuse of All-Star Materials to benefit the Austin Community

Sustainability is woven into the fabric of Austin FC. Austin FC strives to keep Austin VERDE by protecting and investing in Austin’s green spaces, respecting the earth’s limited resources, and committing to zero waste and responsible food practices at Q2 Stadium.

As part of All-Star Week festivities, MLS and Austin FC will shine a light on the club’s sustainability efforts including waste reduction, responsible food practices, and green space preservation inspired by Q2 Stadium’s TRUE Zero Waste Certification, which diverts over 90% of waste from landfills. During All-Star Week, MLS is taking steps toward sustainable practices by measuring environmental impacts to support Austin FC’s commitment to zero waste and responsible food practices at Q2 Stadium.

Collaborating with Texas Disposal Systems, community events will feature tri-sort eco-bins and “Trash Goalie” volunteers to promote proper waste sorting and minimize contamination.

On July 19, 2025, a Day of Service hosted by MLS will restore over 5.2 million square feet of trails and shoreline at Lady Bird Lake, while food waste and compostable items from Q2 Stadium’s game days and locally collected organics, will be processed into compost and mulch to nourish local parks hosting MLS community events.