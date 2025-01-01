On July 23, the specialty Game On Burger will be available at the MLS All-Star Game at Gameday Hospitality presented by Jameson.

Crafted exclusively for MLS All-Star, the Game On Burger is a powerhouse of Southern flavor and hometown pride. A juicy Trill Burgers pork belly patty is stacked with La Barbecue’s crispy pulled pork, zesty house-made pickles, crunchy slaw, and a bold drizzle of signature BBQ sauce. The burger is all brought together with a smoky-sweet Trill mustard crema—delivering an all-star lineup of flavor in every bite.

To celebrate 2025 MLS All-Star in Austin, Major League Soccer (MLS) is teaming up with hip-hop legend and Trill Burgers entrepreneur Bun B of UGK and Austin hometown BBQ heroes and Michelin-star restaurant La Barbecue for a bold culinary collaboration – the “Game On Burger.”

In addition, fans can catch the MLS x Trill Burgers co-branded food truck—custom-wrapped by local Austin muralist and cultural storyteller Efren Rebugio, Jr.—as it makes its way through key MLS All-Star Week events. Stops include Soccer Celebration (July 19–20), the MLS NEXT All-Star Game (July 21), and Sneaker Politics (July 22), where MLS All-Star merchandise will be available. Throughout the week, the truck will dish out bold flavors–including the Game On Burger, Trill Burgers’ signature OG and Vegan OG smash burgers, fries and bottled drinks–, along with local pride, and a full serving of unfiltered fandom. It marks the first pop-up in Austin for Trill Burgers, which was named America’s best burger by “Good Morning America” in 2022.

Bun B is a Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur, and cultural icon best known as one-half of the legendary Southern hip-hop duo UGK (Underground Kingz). A proud Texas native, Bun B has been a driving force in hip-hop for over three decades, known for his lyrical prowess, community leadership, and entrepreneurial ventures—including the award-winning Trill Burgers, based in Houston. Through music, food, and education, Bun B continues to champion Southern culture and inspire across generations.