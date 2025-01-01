  • When: Tuesday, July 22
  • Where: Rosewood Neighborhood Park - 2300 Rosewood Ave, Austin, TX 78702
  • Time: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT
  • Admission: Not open to the public

The 2025 MLS All-Star Community Day presented by POWERADE will celebrate the power of youth leadership and community. Hosted at historic Rosewood Park, the event will spotlight the expansion of 4ATX’s VERDE Leaders program and the launch of VERDE Futures: Leadership in Motion, a new 4ATX initiative that equips the next generation of leaders with tools, mentorship, and access to careers in sports.

The event will include soccer clinics, a 5v5 tournament, community resources, and giveaways to youth participants as part of the celebration of Austin’s future – on and off the field.

