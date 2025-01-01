  • When: Saturday, July 19
  • Where: Festival Beach - Delgado Pavilion 1901 Jesse E. Segovia Street, Austin, TX 78702
  • Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT
  • Volunteer Sign Up: https://givepul.se/0jfcc8

MLS All-Star Day of Service will invite local fans and All-Star guests to roll up their sleeves and protect what makes the city special – its vibrant green spaces and iconic waterways. In partnership with The Trail Conservancy, TreeFolks, and Keep Austin Beautiful, volunteers will come together to clean and beautify the trails and shoreline of Austin, demonstrating the power of collective action to preserve Austin’s natural legacy and invest in a greener future

Event Guide

Stay in the know all week long — our official 2025 MLS All-Star event guide has everything from Soccer Celebration and on-site retail to the top fan events you won’t want to miss in Austin.