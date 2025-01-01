- When: Saturday, July 19
- Where: Festival Beach - Delgado Pavilion 1901 Jesse E. Segovia Street, Austin, TX 78702
- Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CT
- Volunteer Sign Up: https://givepul.se/0jfcc8
MLS All-Star Day of Service will invite local fans and All-Star guests to roll up their sleeves and protect what makes the city special – its vibrant green spaces and iconic waterways. In partnership with The Trail Conservancy, TreeFolks, and Keep Austin Beautiful, volunteers will come together to clean and beautify the trails and shoreline of Austin, demonstrating the power of collective action to preserve Austin’s natural legacy and invest in a greener future