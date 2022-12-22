Austin FC select midfielder Valentin Noel after SuperDraft trade with St. Louis CITY SC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- ATX receive: No. 20 pick in SuperDraft (select Valentin Noel)
- STL receive: $50k GAM and conditional GAM
Austin FC selected University of Pittsburgh midfielder Valentin Noel with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, after a trade with St. Louis CITY SC.
St. Louis received $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM), as well as conditional GAM to be paid out if Noel hits incentives, from Austin.
St. Louis had previously acquired the No. 20 pick, as well as $400k GAM and conditional GAM, from Charlotte FC in exchange for the No. 1 overall pick.
Noel played four years at Pitt and was named a MAC Hermann Trophy Finalist for the 2020-21 season. The French midfielder also earned 2020 ACC Offensive Player of the Year and 2021 ACC All-Tournament Team honors.