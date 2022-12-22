Austin FC select midfielder Valentin Noel after SuperDraft trade with St. Louis CITY SC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

Austin FC selected University of Pittsburgh midfielder Valentin Noel with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, after a trade with St. Louis CITY SC.

St. Louis received $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM), as well as conditional GAM to be paid out if Noel hits incentives, from Austin.