US bow out of U-17 World Cup with 4-1 quarterfinal loss to England

The US Under-17 national team’s run at the FIFA U-17 World Cup came to a disappointing end on Saturday, when they lost 4-1 to England in the quarterfinals.
England striker Rhian Brewster led England with a hat trick, scoring his first two goals in the 11th and 14th minutes to put the US in an early 2-0 hole.
The Young Lions made it 3-0 in the 64th, when Brewster assisted on Morgan Gibbs White’s powerful close-range finish.
US striker Josh Sargent hit back with a goal in the 72nd minute, but the US couldn’t claw back any further.
Brewster finished things off by earning and converting a penalty with the last kick of the game. US midfielder Sergino Dest was shown a red card for bringing Brewster down in the box.
Led by head coach John Hackworth, the US finished the tournament with a 3-2-0 record, with wins over Ghana, India and Paraguay and losses to England and Colombia.
England will face the winner of the Germany-Brazil quarterfinal in the U-17 World Cup semifinals on Wednesday.
The full US starting lineup is below:
