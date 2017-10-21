US bow out of U-17 World Cup with 4-1 quarterfinal loss to England

October 21, 201712:26PM EDT
Sam StejskalContributor

The US Under-17 national team’s run at the FIFA U-17 World Cup came to a disappointing end on Saturday, when they lost 4-1 to England in the quarterfinals.

England striker Rhian Brewster led England with a hat trick, scoring his first two goals in the 11th and 14th minutes to put the US in an early 2-0 hole.

The Young Lions made it 3-0 in the 64th, when Brewster assisted on Morgan Gibbs White’s powerful close-range finish.

US striker Josh Sargent hit back with a goal in the 72nd minute, but the US couldn’t claw back any further.

Brewster finished things off by earning and converting a penalty with the last kick of the game. US midfielder Sergino Dest was shown a red card for bringing Brewster down in the box.

Led by head coach John Hackworth, the US finished the tournament with a 3-2-0 record, with wins over Ghana, India and Paraguay and losses to England and Colombia.

England will face the winner of the Germany-Brazil quarterfinal in the U-17 World Cup semifinals on Wednesday. 

The full US starting lineup is below:

