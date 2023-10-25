U-17 World Cup: MLS NEXT experience highlights USA roster for Indonesia 2023

Sixteen players with MLS NEXT experience made the US Under-17 national team’s 21-man roster that head coach Gonzalo Segares announced Wednesday in advance of the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, which is set for Nov. 10-Dec. 2 in Indonesia.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Adam Beaudry - Colorado Rapids
- Zackory Campagnolo - Colorado Rapids
- Duran Ferree - San Diego Loyal SC
DEFENDERS (6)
- Noahkai Banks - Augsburg
- Tyler Hall - Inter Miami CF
- Aiden Harangi - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Stuart Hawkins - Seattle Sounders FC
- Tahir Reid-Brown - Orlando City SC
- Oscar Verhoeven - San Jose Earthquakes
MIDFIELDERS (7)
- Matthew Corcoran - Birmingham Legion FC
- Taha Habroune - Columbus Crew
- Cruz Medina - San Jose Earthquakes
- Peyton Miller - New England Revolution
- Santiago Morales - Inter Miami CF
- Paulo Rudisill - Unattached
- Pedro Soma - UE Cornella
FORWARDS (5)
- Nimfasha Berchimas - Charlotte FC
- Micah Burton - Austin FC
- Keyrol Figueroa - Liverpool
- Bryce Jamison - Orange County SC
- David Vasquez - Philadelphia Union
Three alternates will travel with the US to Indonesia to train before the tournament: defenders Shakir Nixon (LAFC) and Luca Bombino (LAFC), as well as forward Sal Olivas (Philadelphia Union).
Schedule at U-17 World Cup
Team USA are drawn into Group E. All three matches will be played at Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta and broadcast on FOX Sports and Telemundo platforms.
- USA vs. Korea Republic | Nov. 12 (8 am ET)
- USA vs. Burkina Faso | Nov. 15 (5 am ET)
- USA vs. France | Nov. 18 (8 am ET)
The 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup features 24 countries divided into six groups of four teams. The top two finishers in each group, as well as the four best third-place teams, advance to the Round of 16. From there, the tournament will feature a knockout bracket to the tournament final.
Roster notes: USA
Team USA’s roster features players from 10 MLS clubs, and two players each come from the Colorado Rapids, Inter Miami CF and the San Jose Earthquakes. Of the 16 players with MLS NEXT experience, nine have been named MLS NEXT All-Stars.
Nine players logged more than 1,100 minutes during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Forward Micah Burton helped Austin FC II lift the championship trophy last weekend, while midfielder Taha Habroune played a key role for runner-up Columbus Crew 2. Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids 2) was one of four finalists for the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.
At 15 years old, Charlotte FC homegrown forward Nimfasha Berchimas is the USA’s youngest player at a U-17 World Cup since 14-year-old Freddy Adu at Finland 2003. Berchimas is one of six homegrowns on the roster.
U-17 World Cup: Need to know
The US clinched their record 18th FIFA U-17 World Cup finish with a runner-up finish at the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship. Their ticket was punched in a 5-3 victory over host nation Guatemala.
Ten players from the USA’s 2022 FIFA World Cup roster represented the US at a U-17 World Cup. In total, 38 players named to a U-17 World Cup roster have been capped by the senior USMNT, while 18 have been called to a senior World Cup.
Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006 are age-eligible for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.