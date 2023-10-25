U-17 World Cup: MLS NEXT experience highlights USA roster for Indonesia 2023

Sixteen players with MLS NEXT experience made the US Under-17 national team’s 21-man roster that head coach Gonzalo Segares announced Wednesday in advance of the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup, which is set for Nov. 10-Dec. 2 in Indonesia.

Three alternates will travel with the US to Indonesia to train before the tournament: defenders Shakir Nixon (LAFC) and Luca Bombino (LAFC), as well as forward Sal Olivas (Philadelphia Union).

The 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup features 24 countries divided into six groups of four teams. The top two finishers in each group , as well as the four best third-place teams , advance to the Round of 16. From there, the tournament will feature a knockout bracket to the tournament final.

Team USA are drawn into Group E. All three matches will be played at Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta and broadcast on FOX Sports and Telemundo platforms.

Roster notes: USA

Team USA’s roster features players from 10 MLS clubs, and two players each come from the Colorado Rapids, Inter Miami CF and the San Jose Earthquakes. Of the 16 players with MLS NEXT experience, nine have been named MLS NEXT All-Stars.

Nine players logged more than 1,100 minutes during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Forward Micah Burton helped Austin FC II lift the championship trophy last weekend, while midfielder Taha Habroune played a key role for runner-up Columbus Crew 2. Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids 2) was one of four finalists for the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.