ExtraTime Radio: Story time w/ MLS, CONCACAF legend Carlos 'Pescadito' Ruiz

Bet you didn't know that the top scorer in the 2018 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying cycle is retired. Who might that be? Carlos 'El Pescadito' Ruiz, of course.

In a special CONCACAF edition of MLS story time, Andrew and David sat down with Ruiz for more than an hour, covering his career from start to finish as Guatemala's all-time leading scorer shared his incredible story. You also won't want to miss an outsider's perspective on why the US national team failed to qualify for Russia.

The incredible sacrifice his mother and family made to make Ruiz's dream a reality (3:59)

Why his legacy in Guatemala is complicated despite 68 int'l goals (19:09)

From Ibiza to World Cup qualifying to FC Dallas in a matter of months (21:50)

Scoring goals ... it's a mindset and lifestyle (29:40)

Ruiz's first season in MLS ... MVP, Golden Boot, MLS Cup and a watch from Alexi Lalas (34:04)

The trade to Dallas that opened the door for Landon Donovan to go to LA (37:08)

Pescadito's best David Beckham story (44:00)

An insider's view of CONCACAF (46:04)

Why Ruiz and Guatemala saw USMNT failure coming (51:37)

Did Jack Warner make sure T&T went to World Cup instead of Guatemala? (58:05)

How to do what it takes to win, by any means necessary (59:15)

The Ricardo Clark incident (1:04:24)

