Bill Hamid says he plans to leave DC United at end of 2017 season

Bill Hamid is set to leave D.C. United, according to a new report.

The Washington Post's Steven Goff reported on Wednesday that Hamid, the longtime goalkeeper for D.C. United and a US international, will not return to the only professional team he's played for next season and appears set to sign for a European team.

“I want to push myself and see how far I can go because I know I have the work ethic and the hunger to take myself very far in this game,” Hamid is quoted as saying in Goff's report.

Hamid's contract expires after the season, and D.C. United reportedly offered him a new deal, which would allow them to retain his rights within MLS.

“I think you are going to find out in the next 48 hours,” he said of his next club in Goff's report. “I am extremely excited for what’s next. It’s a big opportunity. It’s a big stepping stone to what can come later on in my career.”

Hamid, 26, was a Homegrown signing for D.C. United in 2009. In eight seasons, he's made 184 MLS regular season appearances and nine MLS Cup Playoffs appearances for the team, and also helped them win the 2013 U.S. Open Cup. Hamid was also 2014 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, and has gotten intermittent call-ups to the US national team.

