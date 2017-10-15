Timbers' sister club Portland Thorns win their second NWSL title

The Portland Thorns, a sister club of the Portland Timbers, secured their second NWSL title Saturday with a 1-0 victory over the North Carolina Courage in a final played Orlando City Stadium.

Lindsey Horan scored the winner off a set piece five minutes after the break to secure the Thorns' first crown since winning during the NWSL's inaugural 2013 season.

The Thorns, who led the league drawing an average of just under 17,000 fans per game in 2017, have already announced big celebration plans, beginning on Sunday afternoon:

The very organized @ThornsFC have already sent out details of their @NWSL championship celebrations: pic.twitter.com/if09SZmqRR — Charles Boehm (@cboehm) October 15, 2017

Horan and coach Mark Parsons addressed the media after the match:

Also, Thorns and Timbers owner Meritt Paulson spoke at length to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jonathan Tannenwald:

A postgame chat with @MerrittPaulson about his team, his fans, and wanting the NWSL final to be at the high seed instead of a neutral site: pic.twitter.com/wGqjLFzqdT — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) October 15, 2017

Timbers talisman Diego Valeri also offered his congratulations for the Thorns' triumph: