USA's Omar Gonzalez apologizes to fans: We let down an entire nation today

US national team center back Omar Gonzalez was inconsolable after his 17th-minute own goal helped Trinidad and Tobago shock the USA in a 2-1 loss that eliminated the Americans from World Cup contention.

"One of the most unlucky goals ever," he said postgame. "I think for myself, it's one that will haunt me forever.

"Don't even know how to put it into words what I'm feeling. What was supposed to be a celebration is now ... I don't even know what to say. It's terrible.

"When I looked over at the bench and everyone was sitting down, I could just see from the looks on their faces that it wasn't good.

"Just want to say sorry to the fans -- all the US fans that were pulling for us, that wanted to go to Russia and that believed in us. We let down an entire nation today."