Not the right Aaron Jones: Union rookie mixed up with NFL player on Twitter

Philadelphia Union rookie Aaron Jones had a breakout performance Sunday, rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown to help the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys, 35-31.

Wait, that doesn’t sound right.

It must have been another rookie named Aaron Jones … but that didn’t stop the Union player getting a flood or tweets from giddy Packers fans.

I am Aaron Jones the "soccer" player @PhilaUnion and NOT @Showtyme_33 RB for @packers 🙈Thanks for all of your tweets though packers fans 😂 — Aaron Jones (@aaronjones_19) October 8, 2017

The fun little mix-up seemed to work out well for Jones, who enjoyed the moment, gained some Twitter followers, and shared a little bit of info about himself to his new fans.

He even exchanged pleasantries with the other Aaron Jones.

dm me ur address and I'll send you a @PhilaUnion jersey with OUR name on it... your @packers jersey in exchange? #AJones19 #AJones33 — Aaron Jones (@aaronjones_19) October 9, 2017

Drafted in the second round of the 2017 SuperDraft out of Clemson, the Union’s Jones has yet to play an MLS minute but has been a key contributor for Union affiliate Bethlehem Steel FC, making 26 starts and scoring a couple of beautiful free-kick goals.

The English-born defender will help the Steel try to clinch their first USL playoff berth against the Rochester Rhinos on Tuesday night. But you still probably shouldn't try to pick him up off your fantasy football waiver wire.