Minnesota's Kevin Molino named Alcatel MLS Player of the Week

Kevin Molino had a moment to remember in Minnesota United’s thrilling 3-2 win over Atlanta United on Tuesday.

And now the Minnesota midfielder has been rewarded as the Alcatel MLS Player of the Week for Week 31, as voted on by the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR).

Molino scored the dramatic stoppage-time winner in the Loons’ come-from-behind win over their fellow expansion side, handing Atlanta their first loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season. He also had an assist in the triumph.

Molino, the first Minnesota player to ever earn a Player of the Week nod, helped open the scoring in the 48th minute when he collected the ball in the midfield and threaded a ball between two defenders to set up Abu Danladi’s goal.

Following a back-and-forth contest that saw the teams even in stoppage time, Molino’s heroics proved to be the difference. The Trinidad & Tobago international made a late run into the box and expertly headed home a Jerome Thiesson cross in the 96th minute to give the Loons the unlikely win.

The 27-year-old has now posted seven goals and a career-high nine assists this season, with the club posting a 6-2-3 record in games in which he's scored or assisted.

Minnesota United, who sit in ninth place in the Western Conference, return to action Sunday for a road match vs. the LA Galaxy (7:30 pm ET, MLS LIVE).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by a panel of journalists from NASR. The group consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.