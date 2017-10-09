TFC's Akinola scores as US U-17s edge Ghana in key U-17 World Cup clash

A lineup packed with MLS prospects led the US U-17 national team to a clutch 1-0 victory over Ghana in their second group-stage match at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, with Toronto FC academy striker Ayo Akinola netting the winner 15 minutes from full time:

Ayo Akinola with the winner as 🇺🇸 defeats 🇬🇭 at the U-17 World Cup#TFCLive pic.twitter.com/aTxFEKqY3D — Toronto FC Academy (@tfcacademy) October 9, 2017

The two nations, now familiar adversaries after myriad World Cup meetings at multiple age levels, duked it out over a balanced, end-to-end 90-plus minutes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. (HIGHLIGHTS)

The Black Stars carved out plenty of chances. But D.C. United defensive midfielder Chris Durkin and New York City FC’s James Sands marshaled the Americans’ defense, and US and Atlanta United goalkeeper Justin Garces kept his second clean sheet of the tournament.

Akinola came off the bench in place of Sergino Dest in the 63rd minute and delivered the winner 12 minutes later with an angled low finish after beating his defender along the right channel.

With two wins in their first two matches in India, the US are in good position to advance to the knockout stages, and can win Group A with another positive result against Colombia on Thursday in Navi Mumbai.