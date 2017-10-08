Report: Inter Milan, Arsenal interested in Atlanta's Miguel Almiron

Inter Milan are apparently keeping close tabs on Atlanta United FC star Miguel Almiron.

CalcioMercato.com reported on Saturday that Inter Milan are “closely monitoring” the Paraguayan international, who could be worth as much as €15-20 million to the Serie A giants.

The website also reported that English Premier League club Arsenal are interested in the 23-year-old attacking midfielder.

Almiron transferred from Argentine club Lanus and signed a Designated Player deal with Atlanta last December. He’s been excellent for the Five Stripes, playing a leading role in their stellar expansion season with nine goals and 13 assists in 29 regular season appearances.

Almiron has missed Atlanta’s last three games due to a hamstring injury suffered on Sept. 24 against the Montreal Impact. The club, who are currently in third in the East and have already clinched a berth in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs, are targeting a potential return for next Sunday’s match at the New York Red Bulls.