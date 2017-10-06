NYCFC's Jack Harrison makes England U-21 debut in qualifying win

Jack Harrison reached a new personal milestone on Friday.

The New York City FC midfielder was a late substitute for England's Under-21 team in their 3-1 win over Scotland in U-21 Euro qualifying in Middlesbrough.

🦁 | A proud moment for @Harrison_Jack11 as he makes his first-ever international appearance for @England U-21s.



(🎥: @6thBoroughBlues) pic.twitter.com/8j9gkMB2Av — New York City FC (@NYCFC) October 6, 2017

Harrison, 20, came off the bench in the 88th minute for his national team debut, and will look to get more minutes on Tuesday in another qualifier, away at Andorra.

Harrison has 10 goals and six assists so far this season for NYCFC, his second with the club.