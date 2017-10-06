Jack Harrison - NYCFC - close up

NYCFC's Jack Harrison makes England U-21 debut in qualifying win

October 6, 201710:43PM EDT
Alicia RodriguezContributor

Jack Harrison reached a new personal milestone on Friday.

The New York City FC midfielder was a late substitute for England's Under-21 team in their 3-1 win over Scotland in U-21 Euro qualifying in Middlesbrough.

Harrison, 20, came off the bench in the 88th minute for his national team debut, and will look to get more minutes on Tuesday in another qualifier, away at Andorra.

Harrison has 10 goals and six assists so far this season for NYCFC, his second with the club.

