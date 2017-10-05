Atlanta United FC set to break MLS attendance record, again

Atlanta United FC already have the MLS record for attendance at a single match, but they aren't resting on their laurels.

The club announced on Thursday they have broken the record for highest attendance again, with over 70,000 tickets sold for their Decision Day clash against Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Well that didn’t take long...



Atlanta, you’ve broken the MLS attendance record, AGAIN pic.twitter.com/C5SD5Bbhea — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) October 5, 2017

Atlanta United previously broke the record on September 16, with 70,425 in attendance against Orlando City, breaking the record set by the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl back in 1996. Having exceeded the number of tickets sold for the October 22 match, the bar is set to go even higher in MLS.