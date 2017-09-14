Atlanta United chasing all-time MLS attendance records

Atlanta United have made plenty of history already in 2017.

On Saturday, they’ll have a chance to further write their name into the MLS record books.

Atlanta will open Mercedes-Benz Stadium to its full capacity of more than 70,000 for Saturday’s game against Orlando City SC (4 pm ET | Univision, Facebook Live, MLS LIVE in Canada), putting the expansion club in reach of MLS’ all-time attendance record for a standalone match. That record is currently held by the LA Galaxy, who drew 69,255 fans to the Rose Bowl in their first-ever game in 1996.

ALL-TIME REGULAR-SEASON SINGLE-GAME ATTENDANCE (STANDALONE GAMES ONLY) 69,255 4/13/1996 Los Angeles vs. MetroStars Rose Bowl 67,385 8/25/2013 Seattle vs. Portland CenturyLink Field 66,452 10/7/2012 Seattle vs. Portland CenturyLink Field 66,237 8/18/2007 Red Bulls vs. Los Angeles Giants Stadium 66,216 10/27/2013 Seattle vs. Los Angeles CenturyLink Field

The all-time attendance MLS single-game attendance record is 92,650 for Chivas USA-New England Revolution match at the LA Coliseum. That contest was part of a doubleheader with a friendly between FC Barcelona and Club America.

The all-time single-season attendance mark is also in reach for Atlanta. The Five Stripes are averaging 45,811 fans per match through 11 of 17 home games. With the club set to fully open Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday and in the season finale against Toronto in October, the all-time MLS record of 44,247 fans per home match set by Seattle in 2015 is in reach.

The all-time single-season average attendance mark for a pro soccer team in the US and Canada of 47,856 set by the NASL’s New York Cosmos in 1978 is also potentially in play for Atlanta.