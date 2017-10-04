Patrick Vieira "ready" for Europe, but too happy to leave NYCFC

Patrick Vieira might be ready for a European coaching job, but that doesn’t mean he’s in any hurry to leave New York City FC.

The second-year NYCFC manager confirmed to French outlet RMC earlier this week that he spoke with Ligue 1 club St. Etienne about their coaching position this summer, but that discussions didn’t progress because he was content in New York.

“The timing wasn’t good. I didn’t ask to leave New York City, because I’m very happy where I am,” he said.

Vieira, who is under contract with NYCFC through 2019, denied that he’s been in touch with his former club Arsenal about their manager position. Longtime Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has once again come under fire at the club following a poor start to their season.

“I have acquired a lot of experience during my two seasons in New York,” Vieira said. “I feel ready to take up challenges. But today, I’m lucky to have a squad that enables me to flourish. I don’t have a reason to go looking for something else.”

Vieira and NYCFC, who have already clinched a spot in the postseason, are in second-place in the Eastern Conference with two matches left in the regular season. They’ll return to action on Oct. 15 at New England.