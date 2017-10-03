Emerging Vancouver Whitecaps star Yordy Reyna looking for Peru recall

Update (Oct. 3)

Reyna's hard work with the Whitecaps paid off on Tuesday, when he received a late call to the Peru squad for the country's upcoming World Cup qualifiers at Argentina on Thursday and against Colombia next week. Peru are currently in fourth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings, ahead of Argentina via tiebreaker for the confederation's final automatic World Cup berth.

Original text (Sept. 21)

Yordy Reyna has become a force for the Vancouver Whitecaps in his debut season in MLS since returning to full health following a preseason foot injury, and he's looking to the international side of the game as part of his personal goals.

The 24-year-old, transferred from Red Bull Salzburg in the offseason, has four goals and two assists in 13 MLS regular season appearances this season for the Whitecaps. That includes a current three-game streak with either a goal or assist.

Reyna is also a Peruvian international, but he hasn't played for his country since November 2015. He's looking to change that, however.

"I'm doing things right, I'm playing, taking minutes. Let's see if it gives the opportunity to be called and if not, I will play to support my teammates as I have always done and celebrate their good campaign. " Reyna told FutbolMLS.com last week.

Reyna was not called up to Peru's squad for their crucial World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Colombia in October. The Andean country currently sit in the fourth and final automatic qualifying spot ahead of the final two matches to determine which South American teams will qualify for Russia 2018. But Peru have to play powerhouse Argentina at the famous Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, with Argentina outside of the automatic spots and desperate to win, and Peru have not reached a World Cup tournament since 1982.

The emerging Whitecaps star did note he has been in contact with members of Peru's technical staff, and on the club front, is happy to have moved to Vancouver.

"It was a good decision, I wanted to change the air, to experience this league," he explained.

You can read more about Reyna, his aspirations with Peru and his acclimation to Vancouver and MLS on FutbolMLS.com.