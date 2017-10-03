Atlanta United 2, Minnesota United 3 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Expansion siblings Atlanta United and Minnesota United produced fireworks yet again on Tuesday, and this time it was the Loons who emerged victorious.

Kevin Molino netted a game-winner deep into injury time to deliver a 3-2 away win for Minnesota at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, preserving MNUFC's long-shot playoff hopes and taking a measure of revenge for Atlanta's 6-1 thrashing in their snowy meeting early in the season.

Urged on by another big ATLUTD crowd, the two sides swapped haymakers in a wild, end-to-end affair marked by five goals, five yellow cards, one Video Review red card and several lead changes.

LOONS DIE HARD: It will take an extremely unlikely confluence of events for Minnesota to sneak into the postseason. Regardless, they and their supporters can take heart from the spirit shown in Atlanta. Inspired by Molino, they were organized, resilient and fiery in the face of heavy ATLUTD pressure. And they get the added satisfaction of interfering with the Five Stripes' pursuit of a top-2 finish in the East. LOSING THEIR COOL: The home side fumed repeatedly about the decisions of referee Armando Villarreal, especially on a Collin Martin foul that they believed warranted a straight red card in the first half. In the end, however, it was Atlanta goalkeeper Kyle Reynish's outside-the-penalty-box slide tackle on Danladi that prompted a game-changing ejection. That said, ATLUTD scored both of their goals while playing with 10 men. PERFECT NO MORE: ATL maintain an endearing commitment to full-throttle attacking play that has torn visitors apart at MBS. But whether it was fatigue, loss of composure or the absence of their international stars, their luck ran out on Tuesday, their first loss at their glittering new home. Does the credit go to MNUFC's composure and cohesion, or are there deeper concerns for Atlanta boss Tata Martino to address? Before tonight, #ATLUTD were 5-0-1, 22 GF, 3 GA, 5 clean sheets at #MBStadium. Then #MNUFC doubled the goals against in a 3-2 win! #ATLvMIN pic.twitter.com/fXPUJEPmFO — Jason Foster (@JogaBonitoUSA) October 4, 2017

