Report: Future uncertain for Philadelphia's Alberg, Ilsinho

The Philadelphia Union are facing big questions around two of their attacking midfielders.

Kristian Dyer reported during MSG’s broadcast of the 3-3 draw between the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United on Wednesday night that the Union turned down a pair of offers from European clubs for Roland Alberg this year and that Ilsinho could leave the team this winter.

According to Dyer, the Union have an option to bring Alberg back next year, but could let him walk this winter. He reported that Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia are interested in bringing in the Dutch midfielder. Alberg, 27, has six goals and one assist in 21 regular season appearances this year.

Dyer also reported that Ilsinho’s contract option for 2018 will automatically trigger if the 31-year-old Brazilian appears in 75 percent of Philadelphia’s games this year. It’s not clear if that percentage includes matches in all competitions or only regular season contests. Ilsinho has appeared in 24 of the Union’s MLS games this season, recording four goals and three assists.

Philadelphia, who are on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention, will host the Seattle Sounders on Sunday (1 pm ET; ESPN in the US, TVA Sports, MLS LIVE in Canada).