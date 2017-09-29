Eight MLS players called up to Canada roster for El Salvador friendly

23 players have been called up by Canada national team head coach Octavio Zambrano for a training camp and friendly against El Salvador in Houston, Texas on October 8.

Among the players selected are eight current MLS players. Three each come from the Montreal Impact (Samuel Piette, Louis Beland-Goyette and Anthony Jackson-Hamel) and Toronto FC (Tosaint Ricketts, Raheem Edwards and Jonathan Osorio), while New York City FC (Kwame Awuah) and Orlando City SC (Cyle Larin) each have one call-up for Les Rouges.

Beland-Goyette is receiving his first senior CanMNT call-up, while Awuah is looking for his first cap with his country. In Canada's last match, a 2-0 friendly win over Jamaica earlier this month, Jackson-Hamel and Osorio scored the goals.

The friendly in Houston will include a portion of the net proceeds of the game to be donated to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in and around Houston, according to Canada Soccer.

Full Canada Roster

GOALKEEPERS (2)

Simon Thomas (FK Bodo/Glimt/NOR), Jayson Leutwiler (Blackburn Rovers/ENG)

DEFENDERS (8)

Juan Cordova (Huachipato/CHI), Kwame Awuah (New York City FC), Dejan Jakovic (New York Cosmos), Milovan Kapor (Hapoel Hadera FC/ISR), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Louisville City FC), Adam Straith (Sportfreunde Lotte/GER), Steven Vitoria (Lechia Gdansk/POL), Michael Petrasso (Queens Park Rangers/ENG)

MIDFIELDERS (11)

Samuel Piette (Montreal Impact), Jordan Schweitzer (Orlando City B), Scott Arfield (Burnley/ENG), Tosaint Ricketts (Toronto FC), Kris Twardek (Millwall FC/ENG), Caniggia Elva (VfB Stuttgart II/GER), Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic/SCO), Raheem Edwards (Toronto FC), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Louis Beland-Goyette (Montreal Impact), Keven Aleman (Saprissa/CRC)

FORWARDS (2)

Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Montreal Impact), Cyle Larin (Orlando City SC)