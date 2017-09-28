Sounders' Ozzie Alonso, Roman Torres pick up knocks in win over Whitecaps

The Seattle Sounders' emphatic 3-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday came at a cost.

The Rave Green saw two of their most important players pick up injuries that put their availability for the final games of the regular season in doubt, as holding midfielder Osvaldo Alonso and center back Roman Torres were both substituted out in the second half at CenturyLink Field.

Alonso's knock was sustained just before halftime and has been diagnosed as a quadriceps strain. Torres' situation isn't so clear-cut, with the Panamanian international sustaining what appeared to be a right knee or groin problem. He came off in the 78th minute and was replaced by Tony Alfaro.

Roman Torres comes out #SEAvVAN match w/apparent left knee injury. Walked off himself. Lets see if he plays #USAvPAN #usmnt @beINSPORTSUSA — Julian Gonzalez (@juliantvreport) September 28, 2017

"They’re tough kids," said Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer postgame. "It’ll be day-to-day on Roman. Ozzie has a strained quad, but what he proved last year is that he’ll come back and he’ll feature for us in the last couple games."

The Sounders currently sit in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings, tied on points with Portland and Kansas City. They have three regular-season games left: a visit to Philadelphia on Sunday and home games vs. Dallas and Colorado on Oct. 15 and 22, respectively.

Torres' health could also impact the final round of CONCACAF Hexagonal World Cup qualifiers early next month. His Panama side are set to meet the US national team in a massive clash at Orlando City Stadium on Oct. 6.

*Additional reporting contributed by Ari Liljenwall