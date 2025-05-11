Lorenzo Insigne golazo sparks first Toronto FC home win of 2025

The Napoli legend and former Italian international then sent a dangerous cross into the box 17 minutes later, causing an own goal by D.C. defender Lucas Bartlett that secured the result at BMO Field.

Insigne's first goal of the season was a beauty, guiding Theo Corbeanu 's cross into the back of the net with a low diving header that broke the ice in the 49th minute.

The superstar Italian is back to delivering the goods after being left off the club's first matchday squads of the season, scoring a golazo and directly contributing to a second tally as TFC topped D.C. United , 2-0 , on Saturday for their first home win of 2025.

"... I thought it was really a very, very good performance for him. And scoring a goal, again, it's like the cherry on top because I thought his performance was very, very good."

"I thought he was excellent today," head coach Robin Fraster told reporters post-match of Insigne. "Again, his intelligence and understanding of what's happening on the field offensively and defensively, I think, is underestimated.

Insigne opened his 2025 account when Toronto needed him most, following two tough home losses to the New England Revolution and New York City FC.

"Today was so important. Honestly, we deserve it and now we have to push it and keep going like that, but it's important for the confidence of the team and in front of our fans," said fellow Italian superstar Federico Bernardeschi. "The stadium was amazing today, so it's very, very important today."

Bernardeshi, a teammate of Insigne on La Azzurra's UEFA Euro 2020-winning side, was especially proud of his fellow countryman's goal.

"I'm very happy about him. He deserves it. He scored with the head," Bernardeschi said. "I made a little bit of a joke with him. I say to him, 'I expect everything, but to score with the head no,' but he did well, so we are happy.