Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Doyle announces retirement

One of the Colorado Rapids' Designated Players is hanging up his boots.

Forward Kevin Doyle announced his retirement as a player on Thursday, according to a statement from the Rapids.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the Colorado Rapids and playing in MLS has been a fantastic experience,” said Doyle in a team statement. “The staff, players and fans here have made me, and more importantly, my family feel at home in Denver and we will miss it.”

The retirement wraps up a three-season stint in MLS, in which Doyle scored 16 goals and eight assists in 71 MLS regular season appearances, and added a goal in four MLS Cup Playoffs appearances last year with the Rapids, in which the Rapids narrowly missed winning both the Supporters' Shield and reaching MLS Cup.

“Kevin is both a terrific player and a terrific person,” said Rapids sporting director and interim general manager Pádraig Smith. “His contributions on the field have been invaluable, and off-the-field he has been a wonderful influence on the locker room as well as the community as a whole. His efforts will be sorely missed.”

The Rapids' third Designated Player in team history, Doyle enjoyed a 16-year professional career in soccer. Getting his start in his native Ireland, Doyle featured for St. Patrick's Athletic and Cork City, before moving to England and playing for 10 years there, with Reading, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace.

The Irish international also enjoyed success with his national team, winning Ireland's Young Player of the Year award in 2006 and Irish FA Player of the Year in 2009. In all, Doyle earned 63 caps for the Republic of Ireland senior national team, scoring 14 goals and representing his country in the 2012 European Championships.