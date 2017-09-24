Portland Timbers 3, Orlando City SC 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Diego Valeri struck for a brace and extended his MLS-record scoring streak to nine games to help lead the Portland Timbers to a 3-0 win over Orlando City SC Sunday at Providence Park.

Valeri struck from the penalty spot in the 15th minute following Video Review after Jonathan Spector took down Darren Mattocks in the box.

Mattocks doubled the Timbers' lead just before the half-hour, sliding in to tap home a Dairon Asprilla cross and cap a wonderful sequence that included a perfectly-threaded through ball by Diego Chara.

Valeri took over the lead in the MLS Golden Boot race with his 20th goal of the season in the 58th minute, tapping in a rebound of a Mattocks shot pushed away by Joe Bendik.

Orlando ended the match with nine men after Spector was sent off for his second bookable offense on a late challenge on Valeri at midfield in the 47th minute, and PC was later shown a straight red for an elbow on Chara.

