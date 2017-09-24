Portland Timbers 3, Orlando City SC 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Diego Valeri struck for a brace and extended his MLS-record scoring streak to nine games to help lead the Portland Timbers to a 3-0 win over Orlando City SC Sunday at Providence Park.
Valeri struck from the penalty spot in the 15th minute following Video Review after Jonathan Spector took down Darren Mattocks in the box.
Mattocks doubled the Timbers' lead just before the half-hour, sliding in to tap home a Dairon Asprilla cross and cap a wonderful sequence that included a perfectly-threaded through ball by Diego Chara.
Valeri took over the lead in the MLS Golden Boot race with his 20th goal of the season in the 58th minute, tapping in a rebound of a Mattocks shot pushed away by Joe Bendik.
Orlando ended the match with nine men after Spector was sent off for his second bookable offense on a late challenge on Valeri at midfield in the 47th minute, and PC was later shown a straight red for an elbow on Chara.
Goals
- 15’ – POR – Diego Valeri (PK) WATCH
- 29’ – POR – Darren Mattocks WATCH
- 59’ – POR – Diego Valeri WATCH
Three Things
- DIEGO-AL: Diego Valeri didn’t just extend his MLS-record goal scoring streak to nine games; the Argentine notched a brace to take over the lead in the MLS Golden Boot race, his 20 goals on the season one more than NYCFC forward David Villa. He also made more history, as the highest scoring midfielder in MLS history.
Diego Valeri just became the highest scoring midfielder in MLS history for a single season with 19 goals. #RCTID— Mike Donovan (@TheMikeDonovan) September 25, 2017
- DO IT FOR DERRICK: One of the stars of the game was 5-year-old Derrick Tellez, who signed a one-game contract with the Timbers this week. Tellez, who is part of the Make-a-Wish-Foundation, has had three surgeries to treat a cancerous brain tumor. After training with the club Friday, he joined them for pre-game warmups, took a victory lap after the game and raised his own log in front of the Timbers Army.
Derrick settling in for postgame talk w his log slab. How about #100? New gk karma! pic.twitter.com/vv4fiCB89C— Merritt Paulson (@MerrittPaulson) September 25, 2017
- PRESSURE MAKES DIAMONDS: But a lack of pressure shatters them. Jason Kreis switched to his favored diamond in the midfield, but it was torn apart by the Timbers.
Armchair Analyst: The diamond shatters if you don't get pressure from the front point #PORvORL pic.twitter.com/UgCj3wJogx— Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) September 25, 2017