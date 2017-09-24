Portland Timbers Diego Valeri close-up first pump celebration
Diego Valeri adds to his MLS-record streak of consecutive games with a goal

September 24, 20179:06PM EDT
Charles BoehmContributor

Diego Valeri cannot stop scoring, and his lengthening hot streak is powering him into the thick of both the MLS Golden Boot and MVP races. 

The Portland Timbers' Argentinean maestro hit the net yet again on Sunday, opening the scoring from the penalty spot as Orlando City SC visited Providence Park. That's a goal in nine straight games for Valeri, further padding the MLS record he set with his goal against Real Salt Lake last week. 

It's also his 19th goal of the season, drawing him level with longtime Golden Boot leader David Villa of New York City FC.

The league scoring chart is crowded at the top, with Valeri and Villa level on 19 apiece, Chicago's Nemanja Nikolic one behind with 18 and Ignacio Piatti and Josef Martinez still in the hunt with 17 apiece.

You can catch the previous eight goals in Valeri's current streak here:

