Diego Valeri adds to his MLS-record streak of consecutive games with a goal

Diego Valeri cannot stop scoring, and his lengthening hot streak is powering him into the thick of both the MLS Golden Boot and MVP races.

The Portland Timbers' Argentinean maestro hit the net yet again on Sunday, opening the scoring from the penalty spot as Orlando City SC visited Providence Park. That's a goal in nine straight games for Valeri, further padding the MLS record he set with his goal against Real Salt Lake last week.

Valeri got the party started in Portland with this VR-awarded penalty! @bbmobile #KEYone https://t.co/GxE5HotDYU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 25, 2017

It's also his 19th goal of the season, drawing him level with longtime Golden Boot leader David Villa of New York City FC.

The league scoring chart is crowded at the top, with Valeri and Villa level on 19 apiece, Chicago's Nemanja Nikolic one behind with 18 and Ignacio Piatti and Josef Martinez still in the hunt with 17 apiece.

