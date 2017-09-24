Luke Mulholland's face meets the RioT turf in epic botched goal celebration

After Luke Mulholland executed a perfect run and finish in the 66th minute of Real Salt Lake's 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night, let's just say his celebration lacked a bit of the same focus.

*Adds @LukeMulholland8 to the long list of knee slide fails.* pic.twitter.com/NCQisX6aoV — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 24, 2017

It was understandable given the significance of the moment, a goal that solidified three crucial points and RSL's move above the playoff line into fifth place in the Western Conference. It was also Mulholland's first goal since scoring in back-to-back matches in early April.

“I blacked out," Mulholland said afterward. "I just saw it on the replay now. No, to be honest it’s been awhile since I’ve hit the back of the net so I forgot how to celebrate and then just face planted.”

What happened?! I blacked out 😂😉🙈 — Handsome Luke (@LukeMulholland8) September 24, 2017

Mulholland is hardly the only MLS player whose knee-sliding celebrations have left something to be desired. You might recall this moment from Colorado's Kevin Doyle last season, after he also snapped a similar scoring drought:

For what it's worth, Mulholland is no stranger to throwing his body around. Check out this attempt at a defensive clearance header from two seasons ago: