Six MLS pros named to USA roster for 2017 U-17 World Cup

Twelve players with current ties to MLS academies and first teams have been included in John Hackworth's US national team roster for the 2017 Under-17 World Cup.

The tournament, which kicks off October 6 in India, includes six players who are currently on professional deals with MLS clubs: Jaylin Lindsey (Sporting Kansas City), James Sands (NYCFC), Chris Durkin (D.C. United), Chris Goslin (Atlanta United), Andrew Carleton (Atlanta United) and Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas).

The US are in Group A with the tournament host, opening the tournament in New Delhi on October 6, followed by matches against Ghana, also in the Indian capital, on October 9, and Colombia on October 12 in Navi Mumbai. Games will be broadcast on FS2 and Universo in the United States. The team will hold a training camp in Dubai starting on September 24 to prepare for the World Cup.

FULL US U-17 WORLD CUP ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Alex Budnik (Sockers FC; Arlington Heights, Ill.), Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos (S.L. Benfica; Philadelphia, Penn.), Justin Garces (Atlanta United FC; Miami, Fla.)

DEFENDERS (6): Sergiño Dest (Ajax; Almere-stad, Netherlands), Christopher Gloster (New York Red Bulls; Montclair, N.J.), Jaylin Lindsey (Sporting Kansas City; Charlotte, N.C.), James Sands (New York City FC; Rye, N.Y.), Tyler Shaver (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Akil Watts (Portland Timbers, Fort Wayne, Ind.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): George Acosta (North Carolina FC; Hollywood, Fla.), Taylor Booth (Real Salt Lake; Eden, Utah), Christopher Durkin (D.C. United; Glen Allen, Va.), Blaine Ferri (Solar Soccer Club; Southlake, Texas), Chris Goslin (Atlanta United FC; Locust Grove, Ga.), Indiana Vassilev (Unattached; Savannah, Ga.)

FORWARDS (6): Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC; Brampton Ont.), Andrew Carleton (Atlanta United FC; Powder Springs, Ga.), Jacobo Reyes (C.F. Monterrey; Houston, Texas), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas), Joshua Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher Missouri; O'Fallon, Mo.), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain F.C., Rosedale, N.Y.)