KC ex Jimmy Conrad handles pregame trophy duties at US Open Cup final

It's a highly specialized job that's only called upon once a year or so. But when you're hosting a cup final, you need someone capable and trustworthy to carry the trophy out for the pregame festivities.

Sporting KC called on a club icon from a distant chapter in their history to fill that role for Wednesday night's US Open Cup final vs. the New York Red Bulls at Children's Mercy Park...

Yes, that's Jimmy Conrad, known to most younger fans as a YouTube and social-media star, but a legend in Kansas City thanks to his sterling playing career as a center back for what was back then known as the Wizards, from 2003-10.

The charismatic Conrad led KC to the 2004 Open Cup title, so perhaps he brought some luck to the home side – though their 2012 and 2015 Cup captures suggest that it might not be needed. By the looks of it, Conrad appreciated the chance to spend some quality time with the hardware earlier in the day, too: