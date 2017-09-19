Postgame analysis, champagne showers at US Open Cup final w/ ExtraTime Live

There's nothing like a Cup final to get your blood pumping. ExtraTime Live driven by Continental is headed to Kansas City on Wednesday night to bring you a live postgame show after the U.S. Open Cup final between Sporting KC and the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday (9 pm ET, ESPN2).

Watch the action on ESPN2 as Sporting go for a fourth title and the Red Bulls their first, then switch over to ExtraTime Live at 11:15 pm ET on Facebook as Andrew Wiebe, Matt Doyle and David Gass break down the all the action and bring you exclusive access via interviews on the field and in the locker room as the winners celebrate!

The only place you can find the show is Facebook. "Like" ExtraTime Live's page so you never miss a show! Want more? Subscribe to ExtraTime Radio for all your MLS and CONCACAF news on Mondays and Thursdays.